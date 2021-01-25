Sports

New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nick Sirianni touched down on a private plane from Indianapolis and arrived in Philadelphia for the first time on Monday.

Sirianni was greeted by Eagles GM Howie Roseman and President Don Smolinski and he gave them hugs as he stepped off the plane at Philadelphia International Airport.

Sirianni was driven right to Eagles headquarters for his first official day on the job and he walked in for the first time to get a tour, since he's never been here before.

Since his interview was conducted at Jeffrey Lurie's house in West Palm Beach, Sirianni spent Monday morning checking out the practice field and getting the lay of the land at the Novacare Complex as well as his office, which was previously occupied by Doug Pederson.

He has a lot to do right now. These first few days on the job are extremely busy: hiring a staff, talking to players and meeting his new co-workers.

Sirianni's coaching staff is coming together quickly. Sources confirm Sirianni is hiring Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator. They worked together with the Chargers before Sirianni became the Colts offensive coordinator.

Sources tell 6abc Duce Staley is leaving for the Lions to join their staff as assistant head coach and running backs coach, a similar role he had with the Eagles.

Staley wanted out of Philadelphia after being passed on for the Eagles head coaching job a second time.

We're hearing Sirianni will be introduced formally at a press conference for the first time in the coming days.
