A youth football league is back in the game, thanks to some big donations.Someone recently stole $10,000 worth of equipment from Southwest Philadelphia's Wolves Youth Athletic Association.The theft threatened to derail the team's season, but the Philadelphia Eagles and a city councilman have stepped in to help.Wide receiver Nelson Agohlor and the team's cheerleaders walked into a pep rally for the team at the Nova Care Complex on Tuesday.Eagles President Don Smolenski and Agohlor presented the team with $5,000.Councilman Kenyatta Johnson added another $2,500.The money will go toward their replacement fund.If you would like to help, the organization is currently accepting donations to offset the loss. ------