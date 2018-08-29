PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A youth football league is back in the game, thanks to some big donations.
Someone recently stole $10,000 worth of equipment from Southwest Philadelphia's Wolves Youth Athletic Association.
The theft threatened to derail the team's season, but the Philadelphia Eagles and a city councilman have stepped in to help.
Wide receiver Nelson Agohlor and the team's cheerleaders walked into a pep rally for the team at the Nova Care Complex on Tuesday.
Eagles President Don Smolenski and Agohlor presented the team with $5,000.
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson added another $2,500.
The money will go toward their replacement fund.
If you would like to help, the organization is currently accepting donations to offset the loss.
