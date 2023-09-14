Eagles fans join tailgate line before sunrise for home opener

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are a little banged up with a few injures for the home opener, but that didn't stop fans from showing up before sunrise to wait in line for the tailgating spot.

"Tonight, here in Philadelphia at The Linc baby we're going to tear it up. We're going to do our thing," said Shirley Dash of North Philadelphia

Dash celebrated in the street outside Linc and said the Eagles will get the job done Thursday.

"Offense going to show off, defense going to hold us down and we're going to get this W," Dash said.

Fans are confident even as the Birds head into the home opener with several injured players, especially on defense.

The team had a quick turnaround after defeating the Patriots Sunday.

"The next man up. I hate to see that this early in the season. These guys, they're ready to play," said Shaun Young of Aston.

Young has been dressing in full uniform and face paint for games since 1995 always repping the team.

"It's like getting dressed for work for me, I've been doing it for so long. It's nothing," Young said.

The LFG Tailgate bus honked its horn as it joined the tailgate line Thursday morning.

Newcomer Dj's of Boombox PHL said they plan to put on a free party for tailgater.

Action News spoke with Gregg Matza, the first fan to arrive Thursday around 4:30 a.m.

"I'm real concerned about tonight's game because of the Eagle's injuries," Matza said. "But all in all. The 12th man. 67,000 people and me. No voice Friday."

Lots of cheering and tough love for the team.

"If they come out tonight and stink the place up. They might as well not leave out to go home," Dash said. "They might as well stay in there, take the punishment from all us Eagles fans, but we love them. We're not going to do that because they'll have a W. They'll come out with a win tonight baby."

The Eagles beat the Vikings 24-7 in last year's home opener.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts dominated in that game.