Jalen Hurts will be Eagles starting quarterback against Cardinals on Sunday; McLeod out for season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles when the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Head coach Doug Pederson made that announcement on Monday morning.

It will be the second game in a row in which the rookie takes the field instead of veteran quarterback Carson Wentz.

Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown as Philadelphia beat the New Orleans Saints 24-21 Sunday.

The Eagles (4-8-1) snapped a four-game losing streak and stayed within reach in the woeful NFC East.

Hurts was 17 of 30 in his first career start after replacing Carson Wentz. He fumbled late in the fourth quarter. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up began the season as the third-string quarterback. He was elevated to backup in Week 2 and took a few snaps each week until Wentz was benched during a 30-16 loss at Green Bay last Sunday.

Pederson also announced Monday that safety Rodney McLeod tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
