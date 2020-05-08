Philadelphia Eagles' right tackle Lane Johnson discuss new internet talk show Outside the Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If there's one thing we know about Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson, it's that he likes to speak his mind. During this quarantine downtime, the Eagles' right tackle decided to turn that gift of gab into a new hobby and created his internet talk show, Outside the Lane.
"It took me about three minutes to think of it so there ya go," said Johnson. His first episode's guest was a local rapper and comedian.
Friday, he welcomes his old partner in crime, former Eagle Chris Long. "I'm trying to make it as informal as possible. Just kinda shoot the breeze and ask questions that fans would want to ask, keep it interesting," said Johnson.
Johnson says this show is a nice distraction given he'd like to be on the field instead. Not allowed at the facility due to COVID-19, he's turned his barn into a weight room and has been lifting with some of his fellow offensive linemen and FaceTiming with trainers.
This week, Johnson managed to lift 660 pounds, as a warm-up. When asked 'Is that like lifting Brandon Brooks and Jason Kelce at the same time?' Johnson replied, "Yeah pretty much, its been fun, putting up the same weight, put the music on and get after it."
Not bad for a guy who turned 30-years-old today. You can find Lane's show on his Instagram page HERE: https://www.instagram.com/lanejohnson65/
