Philadelphia Eagles RT Lane Johnson to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announced Friday that his season is over as he awaits ankle surgery."It's like the inside of my ankle is collapsed," Johnson said, "so a lot of my power and my push-off that I normally have isn't there."Johnson said a stress fracture was forming from the tightrope surgery he had to repair a lingering high ankle sprain a couple weeks before the start of the season. He felt he was making progress physically but had the leg rolled up on a few times in the ensuing weeks, setting him back.The surgery is a repair of the deltoid ligament, Johnson said, damaged from "all of the high ankle sprains and damage I had done to my ankle." He expects a four-to-five month recovery period.Johnson indicated Matt Pryor will take over at right tackle and veteran Jason Peters will move to right guard. Jordan Mailata would then get the nod at left tackle.Johnson, 30, has already missed three games this season due to injury, and was sidelined for four games in 2019.