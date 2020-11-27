Sports

Philadelphia Eagles RT Lane Johnson to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson walks off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announced Friday that his season is over as he awaits ankle surgery.

"It's like the inside of my ankle is collapsed," Johnson said, "so a lot of my power and my push-off that I normally have isn't there."

Johnson said a stress fracture was forming from the tightrope surgery he had to repair a lingering high ankle sprain a couple weeks before the start of the season. He felt he was making progress physically but had the leg rolled up on a few times in the ensuing weeks, setting him back.

The surgery is a repair of the deltoid ligament, Johnson said, damaged from "all of the high ankle sprains and damage I had done to my ankle." He expects a four-to-five month recovery period.

Johnson indicated Matt Pryor will take over at right tackle and veteran Jason Peters will move to right guard. Jordan Mailata would then get the nod at left tackle.

Johnson, 30, has already missed three games this season due to injury, and was sidelined for four games in 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianflphiladelphia eaglessports
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
Princeton grads 'beat the system,' win more than $6M in lottery
Father shoots son-in-law after argument, police say
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
Thanksgiving could make or break US coronavirus response
AccuWeather: Mild today and tranquil, Monday rainstorm
Show More
Chester Co. mom charged in abuse of 9-year-old daughter
Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
8 things you can do instead of shopping on Black Friday
WWII vet who raised millions for COVID-19 care on GQ cover
Shoppers camp outside in Cherry Hill for new PlayStation 5
More TOP STORIES News