No tailgating: Philadelphia officials announce road closures ahead of Eagles home opener

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia city officials are reminding fans that Sunday's Eagles home opener should be watched at home.

No fans are allowed inside Lincoln Financial Field due to the coronavirus, and officials say fans cannot watch the game outside of the stadium, either.

RELATED: Eagles to open 2020 season with no fans at Lincoln Financial Field
JUST IN: No Eagles fans will be allowed inside Lincoln Financial Field until further notice due to the coronavirus, the team announced on Thursday.



In an effort to to enforce the city's prohibition on tailgating, the area of 7th to Broad streets and Packer Avenue to I-95 will be blocked to traffic beginning at 6 a.m. The closures below will run through 5 p.m.

- S. 11th Street closed to traffic both ways (Pattison Ave. to Terminal Ave.)
- Pattison Ave. closed to traffic both ways (S. Broad Street to S. 7th Street)

- S. 10th Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Avenue and Hartranft Street a.k.a. "Phillies Way")
- S. Darien Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Ave. to Pattison Ave.)

Map of road closures around the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

City of Philadelphia



The street closures will be in effect for each Eagles home game until further notice.

"For the safety of our residents and due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, tailgating will not be permitted until further notice," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "There are still many ways to enjoy the game safely, and we encourage fans to watch at home with family."

Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes.

Officials said employees and staff who need to access the sports complex or people patronizing Xfinity Live! should be prepared to present their tickets/ID to police to gain access during the street closures.

Tailgating is also not permitted at FDR Park.

SEPTA will be running a normal Sunday schedule, officials said.
