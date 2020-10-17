Eagles Matt Pryor placed on COVID-19 list, newcomer Jamon Brown to start

Roster Move: #Eagles have placed G/T Matt Pryor on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/DXRT2gVTGC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 16, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Matt Pryor looks on during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool

🚨 With BOTH Eagles RT Lane Johnson & RG Matt Pryor OUT this will be the Eagles starting OL vs Ravens



▪️LT: Jordan Mailata

▪️LG: Nate Herbig

▪️C: Jason Kelce

▪️RG: Jamon Brown

▪️RT: Jack Driscoll (R)



✳️ 4 different RGs than expected, 3 diff. LTs, 2 at LG & 2 at RT https://t.co/KQBremFH7T pic.twitter.com/VWOmGgHlgR — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 16, 2020

Jamon Brown tells us what he brings to the table on today’s #Eagles 360, presented by @Xfinity.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/lkoJRehNND — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 16, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7085425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In just two days, Lincoln Financial Field will open its doors doors to 7,500 staff, team members, media and fans for the first time this season.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line will look different again Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.Right guard Matt Pryor has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.The Eagles say the Reserve/COVID-19 list was "created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons."Sources tell 6abc that Pryor has not actually tested positive for coronavirus, but came into contact with someone who did and he needs to be away from the team.Right tackle Lane Johnson has been officially ruled out with an ankle injury.Rookie Jack Driscoll will start for Johnson.Newcomer Jamon Brown will make his start for the Eagles to replace Pryor."Whenever we get a new player, it's about catching them up to speed on our playbook. He's done a really nice job. He's a smart guy. He's aggressive coming off the ball. He fits in really well," head coach Doug Pederson said.It's musical chairs to protect quarterback Carson Wentz."I think I bring a little experience. I've started a lot of games. I've helped a few organizations win some games," Brown said.The Eagles will not have DeSean Jackson or Alshon Jeffery to help them win Sunday. For the third straight game, both are out.So Travis Fulgham, the man of the hour who was on the practice squad just a few weeks ago, will get another start. He had ten catches for 152 yards last week.Wentz is all-in on Fulgham."He's a big-time player. We've seen what he's done in practice now for a while and how he's come along within our offense, our system. He's been making play after play, and I think he has a bright future ahead of him," Wentz said.The Eagles play the Ravens at home at 1 p.m.