Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Matt Pryor placed on COVID-19 list, newcomer Jamon Brown to start

Sources tell 6abc that Pryor has not actually tested positive for coronavirus.
By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line will look different again Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Right guard Matt Pryor has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.



The Eagles say the Reserve/COVID-19 list was "created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons."

Sources tell 6abc that Pryor has not actually tested positive for coronavirus, but came into contact with someone who did and he needs to be away from the team.

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Matt Pryor looks on during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia.

AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool



Right tackle Lane Johnson has been officially ruled out with an ankle injury.

Rookie Jack Driscoll will start for Johnson.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles welcoming back 'rowdy' fans, hope for some momentum

Newcomer Jamon Brown will make his start for the Eagles to replace Pryor.



"Whenever we get a new player, it's about catching them up to speed on our playbook. He's done a really nice job. He's a smart guy. He's aggressive coming off the ball. He fits in really well," head coach Doug Pederson said.

It's musical chairs to protect quarterback Carson Wentz.

"I think I bring a little experience. I've started a lot of games. I've helped a few organizations win some games," Brown said.



The Eagles will not have DeSean Jackson or Alshon Jeffery to help them win Sunday. For the third straight game, both are out.

So Travis Fulgham, the man of the hour who was on the practice squad just a few weeks ago, will get another start. He had ten catches for 152 yards last week.

Wentz is all-in on Fulgham.

"He's a big-time player. We've seen what he's done in practice now for a while and how he's come along within our offense, our system. He's been making play after play, and I think he has a bright future ahead of him," Wentz said.

RELATED: Preparations underway as fans return to Lincoln Financial field for Sunday's Eagles game
EMBED More News Videos

In just two days, Lincoln Financial Field will open its doors doors to 7,500 staff, team members, media and fans for the first time this season.



The Eagles play the Ravens at home at 1 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflphiladelphia eaglesbaltimore ravenscarson wentzcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Preparations underway as fans return for Sunday's Eagles game
Longtime Eagles season ticket holders miss out, concerned over gouging
Jaws on Fulgham's rise, stopping Lamar Jackson, Ravens-Eagles prediction
You won't catch Eagles' Ertz complaining over contract or catches
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AC officer saves suicidal man's life: 'I wasn't going to let go'
Driver killed in rollover crash on Route 73
1 killed, 1 injured in North Philadelphia shootings
Film crews return to Philly, boosting the economy and spirits
AccuWeather: Drier, but chilly weekend ahead
Historic Delaware settlement provides $100 million investment
'I was left for dead': Germantown woman survives hit-and-run
Show More
FBI searches headquarters of Local 98 in Philadelphia
Crews begin to dismantle Parkway encampment
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Tab after nearly 60 years
NBA great Rasheed Wallace returns to Philly to help those in need
Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election
More TOP STORIES News