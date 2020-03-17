Sports

Philadelphia Eagles, QB Nate Sudfeld agree to 1-year deal

Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Sudfeld warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a 1-year deal with quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

"Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with QB Nate Sudfeld on a one-year contract," the Eagles tweeted.



In response to the news, franchise quarterback Carson Wentz replied, "My guy."

Sudfeld, who has served as the number three quarterback, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

He was claimed off waivers by the Eagles at the start of the 2017 regular season.
