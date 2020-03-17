Philadelphia Eagles, QB Nate Sudfeld agree to 1-year deal

Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with QB Nate Sudfeld on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/krT1I2FDD4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 17, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a 1-year deal with quarterback Nate Sudfeld.The team made the announcement on Tuesday morning."Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with QB Nate Sudfeld on a one-year contract," the Eagles tweeted.In response to the news, franchise quarterback Carson Wentz replied, "My guy."Sudfeld, who has served as the number three quarterback, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.He was claimed off waivers by the Eagles at the start of the 2017 regular season.