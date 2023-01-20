Eagles-Giants playoff game causing fun in-home rivalries

The Eagles and Giants will face off this weekend in the NFC divisional playoff game. But inside some homes across the Delaware Valley, the living room will be divided.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles take on the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday night in the NFC divisional playoff game.

But inside some homes across the Delaware Valley, the living room will be divided.

Scott and Lauren Lattimer, of King of Prussia, is one of those families.

"I can't believe I'm married to a Giants fan, it's really embarrassing," said Lauren.

The rivalry, which now enters a new chapter, has provided them with all kinds of memories.

SEE ALSO: In New Jersey, a battleground forms between Eagles and Giants fans

"She always tells the story that when we first started dating she called her dad and said that it was almost a deal breaker," said Scott,

Around a year ago the couple was blessed with their son Cameron. On Thursday, he was clearly a Birds fan wearing a Jalen Hurts jersey.

But Scott says when mom isn't around that changes.

"I typically will dress him up in his giants Saquon jersey. She can't control me when she's away," said Scott.

As far as Cameron's long-term fandom goes mom says he'll be a Birds fan.

But the Lattimers aren't the only ones in this predicament.

Action News stopped by the home of Kevin Calvert and Annie Leib in Havertown.

"I don't know how it's happening because of this rivalry but we are getting married," said Leib.

That's right they're getting married in November.

But right now Annie and her son Sam bleed green.

Action News stopped by the home of Kevin Calvert and Annie Leib in Havertown where they're divided over the Eagles and Giants.

"I think the Eagles are going to demolish them completely," said Sam Leib.

Kevin and his son James bleed blue.

"They all play scrubs. The Eagles play scrubs," said James Calvert.

But in all seriousness, the rivalry has been something they can all bond over.

"I think football can really bring you together," said Annie.

Believe it or not, they have found one commonality that's football related for this weekend.

"We agree on one thing, Dallas sucks," said the family in unison.

SEE ALSO: Green bread and special beer for Philadelphia Eagles big playoff run