Philadelphia Eagles need a giant win as Jackson and others return

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a giant step in the right direction for the Eagles heading into Thursday night's game against the New York Giants.Eagles are getting DeSean Jackson, Lane Johnson, Matt Pryor, Avonte Maddox and Duke Riley back which helps this decimated roster that has been plagued by injuries.Quarterback Carson Wentz not only has one of the best deep threats in NFL history in Jackson to throw to tonight but with Johnson returning to right tackle, it will protect Wentz who has been under fire this season.Wentz has been pressured on 32.7% of his dropbacks, which is the highest rate of his career, which has led to being sacked 25 times and sacked on 9.6% of his pass attempts. Both are the most in the NFL this year.Wentz could use an extra beat in the passing game which is one of the worst in the NFL this season, especially considering they will not have leading running back Miles Sanders who is out with a knee injury.Back up running back Boston Scott will get the start and while he is not Sanders, Scott has had giant games against New York.The last time Scott faced the Giants in the 2019 regular-season finale, the Eagles RB helped clinch the NFC East, thanks to a career-high 138 scrimmage yards. Plus, Scott had a career-high three rushing TDs and was named the NFC offensive player of the week.Whether it's Scott or Wentz, the Eagles seem to rise to the occasion when they play the Giants. Eagles have won seven straight against New York and have won 11 of their last 12 games against the Giants, not to mention they are 6-0 in black uniforms against the Giants and look to keep those positive numbers coming tonight on Thursday Night Football.The Birds look to advance to 6-0 on Thursday night under head coach Doug Pederson.Prior to the game this morning, the Eagles activated G/T Matt Pryor from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed TE Zach Ertz on the Reserve/Injured list with an ankle injury that will keep Ertz out at least three weeks.The Eagles also signed guard Jamon Brown to the practice squad, who was cut from the 53 -man roster on Wednesday and elevated him and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight's game against the Giants.