Sports

Philadelphia Eagles sign rookie defensive end Matt Leo, a former plumber from Australia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles newcomer Matt Leo is a bit older than his fellow rookies. The 27-year-old defensive end hails from Australia and he brings with him an amazing story.

Leo grew up playing rugby but then got a real job as a plumber. He missed sports and after watching the 2013 super bowl, he decided that he wanted to play football.

He came to the U.S. and played at a junior college, then the last three seasons at Iowa State. Now he hopes for a shot with the Eagles after they acquired him through the NFL's international player pathway program.

Jamie Apody has more on the new guy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaphiladelphia eaglessports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Virus restrictions to be eased in 24 Pennsylvania counties
Philly mayor's revised budget includes layoffs, tax increases
Philly police change modified arrest policy for non-violent offenders
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Daily NJ deaths surpass NY for a second day
Philly Principal Helps Students While Battling COVID-19
Pa. golf courses reopen, PennDOT resumes road construction
Show More
Philly merchants alarmed by mobs of people shoplifting
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
South Jersey doctor suffers stroke after COVID-19 infection
Man who dismembered teen dies from ruptured aortic aneurysm
'Love From Philly' music festival streaming this weekend
More TOP STORIES News