Philadelphia Eagles sign rookie defensive end Matt Leo, a former plumber from Australia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles newcomer Matt Leo is a bit older than his fellow rookies. The 27-year-old defensive end hails from Australia and he brings with him an amazing story.Leo grew up playing rugby but then got a real job as a plumber. He missed sports and after watching the 2013 super bowl, he decided that he wanted to play football.He came to the U.S. and played at a junior college, then the last three seasons at Iowa State. Now he hopes for a shot with the Eagles after they acquired him through the NFL's international player pathway program.Jamie Apody has more on the new guy.