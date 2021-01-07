Biggest offseason storylines for the Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The offseason came sooner than most Philadelphia Eagles fans would like. But after a 4-11-1 campaign, many are happy to turn the page and focus on changes coming to the roster and coaching staff.
Unless they make a trade, the Eagles know they will pick 6th overall in the 20201 NFL Draft.
The rest of the offseason remains a mystery.
1st Down: How will the Eagles solve their quarterback issue?
2nd Down: Who will lead the defense after Jim Schwartz's departure?
3rd Down: How will the team use the No. 6 pick in the draft and whom should they target?
NFL analyst and former Eagle Ron Jaworski breaks it down with Ducis Rodgers in this week's Three and Out.
