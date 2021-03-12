Philadelphia Eagles offseason tracker: All the roster moves the Birds have made

FREE AGENT DEALS/RE-SIGNINGS
- Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles reach new deal for 2021 season: STORY
TRADES
- Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts for 2 draft picks: STORY
DEPARTURES (CUTS AND FREE AGENT SIGNINGS)
- Released S Blake Countess and DT Treyvon Hester.
- DeSean Jackson released by the Eagles: STORY
OTHER
- Eagles hire Nick Sirianni as head coach: STORY
- Eagles change course, fire Doug Pederson: STORY
2021 NFL DRAFT PICKS
- No. 6, 1st round
- No. 37, 2nd round
- No. 70, 3rd round
- No. 85, 3rd round (from Indianapolis)
- No. 134, 5th round
- No. 140, 5th round (from Dallas)
- No. 165, 6th round
- No. 223, 6th round (compensatory)
- No. 224, 6th round (compensatory)
- No. 198, 7th round