Action News Sports

Philadelphia Eagles offseason tracker: All the roster moves the Birds have made

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- NFL offseason is underway and the Eagles have been busy resetting the roster. We've compiled the team's moves in one handy-dandy link, with the most recent moves at the top.

FREE AGENT DEALS/RE-SIGNINGS
  • Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles reach new deal for 2021 season: STORY

EMBED More News Videos

Jamie Apody looks back at the Carson Wentz tenure in Philadelphia.

TRADES
  • Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts for 2 draft picks: STORY

DEPARTURES (CUTS AND FREE AGENT SIGNINGS)
  • Released S Blake Countess and DT Treyvon Hester.
  • DeSean Jackson released by the Eagles: STORY


OTHER
  • Eagles hire Nick Sirianni as head coach: STORY
  • Eagles change course, fire Doug Pederson: STORY


2021 NFL DRAFT PICKS
  • No. 6, 1st round
  • No. 37, 2nd round
  • No. 70, 3rd round
  • No. 85, 3rd round (from Indianapolis)
  • No. 134, 5th round
  • No. 140, 5th round (from Dallas)
  • No. 165, 6th round
  • No. 223, 6th round (compensatory)
  • No. 224, 6th round (compensatory)
  • No. 198, 7th round
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphianflaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS SPORTS
Drexel will face Illinois in first round of NCAA Tournament
76ers beat Spurs as fans return to Wells Fargo Center
Plymouth Whitemarsh McTamney making history despite obstacles along way
Jeffrey Lurie is doing too much and it's hurting the Birds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cheerleader's mom accused of faking images of daughter's rivals
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
AccuWeather: Sunny, brisk and colder today
NJ forest fire consumes 170 acres; at least 29 buildings damaged
J&J vaccine to be administered at Liacouras Center for those eligible
More people now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey
Show More
Woman struck, killed in North Philadelphia crash
Drexel will face Illinois in first round of NCAA Tournament
Another 45 Philly schools to open Monday for Pre-K to 2nd grade students
76ers beat Spurs as fans return to Wells Fargo Center
Early morning light in the sky around Philly area from SpaceX launch
More TOP STORIES News