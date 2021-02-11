Carson Wentz asks for donations to his AO1 Foundation for Giving Hearts Day

Wentz, who has been silent as it pertains to ongoing trade rumors, released a video Thursday concerning Giving Hearts Day.
Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour event for charities in North Dakota, where Wentz grew up, and northwest Minnesota.
In the video posted to social media, Wentz asked for donations to his AO1 Foundation to benefit its Outdoor Ministry which serves children with life-threatening illnesses or other life-altering medical situations.
Giving Hearts Day is here, and we’re asking you to consider a donation to the AO1 Foundation!— AO1 Foundation (@AO1Foundation) February 11, 2021
All the money we raise will benefit our Outdoor Ministry, serving children with life-threatening illnesses or other life-altering medical situations.
Visit: https://t.co/EInqMwPlzi pic.twitter.com/zJCsY2ZzvO
Last year, the AO1 Foundation raised over $95,000 on Giving Hearts Day.
"Your support last year was incredible, but I'm believing that this year is going to be even better," Wentz said.
The Foundation said due to the pandemic, it was not able to hold its Camp Conquerors this past summer, but kids were able to take part in its Mountain Movers trips.
"Your support means the world to me, but I promise, it means more to the children we serve," Wentz said.
The AO1 Foundation Outdoor Ministry is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. Its mission is to "foster a genuine passion for outdoor activities and bring people closer to God through discipleship."
Donations can be made at Givingheartsday.org.
Wentz has been caught up in the middle of trade talks. League sources have told ESPN that the Eagles are expected to trade Wentz in the coming days.