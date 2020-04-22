Philadelphia Eagles' safety Rodney McLeod sends lunch to front line workers

Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia athletes are giving back to the community during the pandemic, and Rodney McLeod is someone who is constantly giving back.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles safety, with the help of Tony Ronis, had pizzas and salads delivered to the front line workers at the coronavirus testing site at the University of Pennsylvania.



McLeod and his wife Erika, who is a physicians assistant, said they are trying to do all they can through their Change our Future foundation.

Rodney and Erika had a Zoom call with all the workers as well, and he also sent over a bunch of autographed mini helmets.

