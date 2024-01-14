Philadelphia Eagles fans head down to Florida ahead of playoff match against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WATCH LIVE

Sunday, January 14, 2024 11:58PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are limping into Monday night's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Birds have high hopes they can turn their luck around after a disastrous end to the season in time for Wildcard Weekend.

Hundreds of Eagles fans are now making their way from the Philadelphia area down to Tampa, Florida.

They have the same hopes that the Birds will put up a good fight against the Buccaneers and move on to the second round of the playoffs.

Action News' Charles Watson spoke with some super fans at the Philadelphia International Airport to hear about their travel plans.

Watch the video above for more information.

