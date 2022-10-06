Fans head to Phoenix to watch undefeated Eagles take on Cardinals

"Just the energy is unbelievable. I really can't wait," said Nancy Lowe of Berwyn.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Flights from Philadelphia International Airport out to Phoenix on Thursday are packed with Eagles fans ahead of Sunday's away game against the Cardinals.

Zach Manno, of Easton, decided to plan a last-minute trip with his father.

It's an away game, but there will be a big crowd from home, many traveling with larger groups through Eagles travel packages.

"We're traveling out with the Green Legion. Meeting a bunch of people out there," said Brian Cunniffe, of Lewes.

"Just the energy is unbelievable. I really can't wait," said Nancy Lowe of Berwyn.

"Maybe 400 to 500 on our trip, there's a couple of other groups that are going. People probably going on their own so I hope to see a lot of Eagles fans out there," said Manno, who is traveling with Philly Sports Trips.

Eagles fans hope for a strong showing right out of the gate, unlike the start of last week's game where the Birds were down 14-0 before coming back.

"We're coming to win in their house. I hope they're ok with that," said Lowe.

"We're hoping they continue to do well," said Denise Hansen of Northeast Philadelphia.

As it turns out, it's a big weekend for Cardinals.

The Phillies play the St. Louis Cardinals in a best-of-three wild-card series. There will also Phillies watch parties out in Phoenix.

"We will find a place to hunker down and cheer our Phillies on, too," said Jeany Heffernan of Media.

Of course, it's still early in the season, but these fans see a lot of promise.

"Going to win the division, get into the playoffs, beat Dallas twice, it's all good. Get the Super Bowl tickets ready," said Shawn Heffernan.