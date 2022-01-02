collapse

VIDEO: Railing collapses at FedEx Field as Eagles' Jalen Hurts leaves the field

Hurts was not injured. In fact, Hurts helped the fans back onto their feet.
LANDOVER, Maryland (WPVI) -- Some frightening moments followed the Philadelphia Eagles game at Fed Ex Field Sunday when a railing collapsed, sending fans tumbling.

Birds' fans were taking pictures of quarterback Jalen Hurts as he headed to the locker room when the incident occurred.


Hurts was not injured. In fact, Hurts helped the fans back onto their feet.

No word tonight if anyone was seriously injured.

Hurts helped the Eagles secure a win against the Washington Football Team with a final score 20-16 to move one step closer to the playoffs.

Hurts ran six times for 45 yards and was 17 of 26 passing for 214 yards in leading the Eagles to a fourth consecutive victory. Pending other results around the NFL, they could have an NFC wild-card spot locked up by the end of the night.

Philadelphia will make the postseason for the first time since 2019 if Minnesota loses at Green Bay and either New Orleans loses to Carolina or San Francisco beats Houston.

Eagles: Host the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.

Washington: At the New York Giants next Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

