Frontline workers, couples with canceled wedding dates can get married at the Linc

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have a very special wedding announcement.The team is offering to turn their stadium into a wedding venue for two groups being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic: frontline workers and couples whose weddings have been canceled or postponed.Both of these groups can have their wedding ceremonies on the sidelines of Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles told 6abc.com.The team is waiving the $30,000 ceremony fee for these specific groups with the purchase of a wedding reception package.Couples had to have their weddings scheduled for a date up to March 31, 2021, and it already had to be canceled by their original venue due to the crisis.The complimentary on-field ceremony includes the wedding guests sitting in stadium seating and a custom image being shown on the videoboard.The reception packages, which range from $50 a person to $70 a person depending on the number of guests, are at a reduced rate, the Eagles said.The packages include tables, banquet chairs, linens, a custom wedding welcome sign, all taxes and service charges. Catering is additional.The Eagles said the weddings will be contingent on the mayor lifting the current restrictions in the city and allowing large gatherings again. Once that occurs, then the Linc weddings can take place.Due to future Eagles and Temple games, as well as other events at the stadium, dates are limited.For more details, visit Lincoln Financial Field Events