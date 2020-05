EMBED >More News Videos A bankruptcy hearing was held on Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware to determine the future of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions site in South Philadelphia.

EMBED >More News Videos Philadelphia Energy Solutions files for bankruptcy after refinery explosion and fire. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on July 22, 2019.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners officially acquired the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery on Thursday.The Chicago-based real estate developer won the bid to acquire the 1,300-acre refinery that was the site of an explosion and fire back in June. A judge formally approved the sale Thursday afternoon.Philadelphia Energy Solutions shut down following a June 21, 2019 fire and explosion and declared bankruptcy shortly after.The refinery was the largest oil-processing facility on the East Coast and had been in operation for 150 years.