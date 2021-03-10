PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia announced Wednesday that it is expanding its vaccine eligibility to residents 65 years and older.
The Philadelphia Vaccine Advisory Committee recommended the change to the Philadelphia Phase 1b eligibility criteria. Previously, eligibility by age criteria for Philadelphia Phase 1b was only those who were 75 years or older.
This change is possible because of the increased number of vaccine doses coming into the city, officials said.
The change brings the city's vaccine distribution program into line with the surrounding counties and states. It is effective immediately.
RELATED: One year after first Philadelphia COVID-19 case, second doses administered at historic church
Those who are aged 65 or older are encouraged to register on the City's Vaccine Interest form or by dialing 3-1-1. All of the COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Philadelphia are by appointment only.
The Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium is the only vaccine provider in the city with walk-up clinics, officials said. Every other provider, including the Center City Vaccination Center (the FEMA-run clinic at the convention center), requires an appointment and is open only to those who are Philadelphia residents and eligible in Philadelphia Phase 1b.
RELATED:Philadelphia fixes vaccination registration link; FEMA hitting close to daily vaccination goal
Philadelphia expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 65 years and older
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More