While many people are struggling during COVID-19, local farmers saw interest in their products surge with steep increases in sales practically overnight.
From a first-generation meat farmer raising heritage breed pigs, cows, sheep, goats and chickens to a fourth-generation dairy farmer whose heritage breed cow's milk makes all kinds of cheeses, spreads and yogurts to the Weavers Way Co-Op stores and farmers market, people are buying local now more than ever.
And farmers, accustomed to struggling, are seeing record sales.
Conebella Farm | Facebook | Instagram
337 Chestnut Tree Rd, Elverson, PA 19520
610-286-2967
Stryker Farm | Facebook
3045 Mountain Rd, Saylorsburg, PA 18353
570-269-2995
Henry Got Crops CSA & Weavers Way Farm Market at Saul Agricultural H.S.
7095 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-843-2350 ext. 325
Weavers Way Co Op Stores | Facebook
Weavers Way Mt. Airy
559 Carpenter Lane, Mt. Airy
215-843-2350
Weavers Way Chestnut Hill
8424 Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill
215-866-9150
Weavers Way, local Farmers Seeing a Pandemic Surge in Business
Milk, produce and other farm-fresh items are among the items in high demand.
