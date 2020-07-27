Weavers Way, local Farmers Seeing a Pandemic Surge in Business

While many people are struggling during COVID-19, local farmers saw interest in their products surge with steep increases in sales practically overnight.From a first-generation meat farmer raising heritage breed pigs, cows, sheep, goats and chickens to a fourth-generation dairy farmer whose heritage breed cow's milk makes all kinds of cheeses, spreads and yogurts to the Weavers Way Co-Op stores and farmers market, people are buying local now more than ever.And farmers, accustomed to struggling, are seeing record sales.337 Chestnut Tree Rd, Elverson, PA 19520610-286-29673045 Mountain Rd, Saylorsburg, PA 18353570-269-29957095 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128215-843-2350 ext. 325559 Carpenter Lane, Mt. Airy215-843-23508424 Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill215-866-9150