2 men killed in separate overnight hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes that occurred within hours of each other.

The first occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the 4500 block of Princeton Street in Tacony.

Police say a 19-year-old man was struck by a black GMC truck that fled the scene.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to Nazareth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Then at around 1:25 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 6400 block of Buist Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Investigators say a 2019 Kia struck a 32-year-old male pedestrian who was in the crosswalk.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were car parts left at the scene that were retrieved by police.

The striking vehicle was found partially burned at 62nd Street and Harley Avenue.

The fire marshal responded to the scene and the vehicle was towed.

There have been no arrests in either case.