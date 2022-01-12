philadelphia school district

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers demands pause to in-person learning

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The union representing Philadelphia school teachers is demanding a pause to in-person learning.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers wants the district to implement a standard safety plan amid rising Covid cases.

"Our members continue to sound the alarm about the untenable conditions in our buildings. It is past time for our collective concerns to be taken seriously. The Mayor, the Superintendent, and the School Board, must respond with a jointly developed safety plan that addresses the concerns we have repeatedly laid out," said PFT President Jerry T. Jordan.

The PFT is also calling on the district to provide PPE, including masks, expand testing to include asymptomatic students, and ensure there is a certified nurse in every school.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite said Wednesday afternoon that the district is committed to keeping students in school with guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Health.

More than 90 schools have moved to virtual learning this week due to Covid-19-related staffing shortages.
