Health & Fitness

Philadelphia FEMA COVID-19 site allowing walk-ups for residents in phase 1a, 1b, 1c

EMBED <>More Videos

Philly FEMA site allowing walk-ups for residents in phase 1a, 1b, 1c

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FEMA-run COVID-19 vaccination site in Center City Philadelphia will allow residents in phase 1a, 1b, or 1c to walk up to the site without an appointment to receive their shot.

Eligible residents can walk in without an appointment between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now through April 26, 2021, according to an email from the health department.



In response to the FDA and CDC "pausing" the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the site will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. Since the vaccine requires two doses, the clinic will remain open for four additional weeks, through Wednesday, May 26, officials announced Wednesday.

According to officials, the health department is expected to receive 84,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the federal government on Monday, April 19. These doses are to be used during three weeks of first dose clinics that will run through May 5, 2021.

RELATED: FEMA convention center COVID-19 vaccination site extended one month


An additional 84,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be available for second dose clinics that will run from Thursday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 26, officials said.

The site plans to maintain the current 6,000 doses per day capacity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiaphiladelphia newscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News