Arts & Entertainment

Philadelphia Film Society holds annual Oscars party

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Film Society's annual Academy Awards party was nothing short of Oscar worthy.

"It's more out of love than anything else. We love film and celebrating film and this is the best night in the world to do it," said Andrew Greenblatt, executive director of the Philadelphia Film Society.

This Oscar party might be in Philadelphia but it feels like Hollywood with a red carpet.

Sunday's party benefits the Philadelphia Film Society.

"We do a ton. We run two theaters, we do curated screenings year round, bring the best of film from across the world to the city so people can see it first-- the way they should, on a big screen. We do education screenings, we bring students in here to watch new films. They (students) really learn how to watch a film and understand a film from various places across the world, different cultures and documentaries. We do community outreach where we do pop up screenings across the city," said Greenblatt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaoscarsmoviesentertainment
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News