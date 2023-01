2-alarm Philadelphia rowhome fire under control, 1 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to the 5600 block of Pemberton Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The fire reached two alarms before firefighters brought it under control.

We are working to learn the condition of the person injured.

Investigators are still seeking the cause of the fire.