Mother, 3 children found dead following fire in Kensington home killed by carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say

PHILADELPHIA -- A woman and her three children found dead after a row home fire in North Philadelphia over the weekend died of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Department of Health identified the victims Wednesday as Betzaida Suarez, Alexander Montanez, Yanely Martinez, and Yoniel Martinez. The deaths of the 35-year-old woman, the 18-year-old Montanez and the 11-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy were all ruled accidental.

Crews were called to the blaze at the row home in the Kensington neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday and reported heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said about 60 firefighters, medics and support workers responded to the fire. He said the 35-year-old woman was found downstairs and the 18-year-old, her children were found upstairs. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
