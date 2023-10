Woman hospitalized after jumping from burning home in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood

Woman hospitalized after jumping from burning home in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is recovering after she jumped from a window to escape her burning home in Philadelphia's Somerton section.

It happened just before 12 a.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of Ferndale Street.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, but there's no word on her condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.