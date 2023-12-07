WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Crews battle rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood; reports of injuries

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, December 7, 2023 1:55PM
Chopper 6 video: Crews battle rowhome fire in Oxford Circle
EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 video: Crews battle rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The fire started at about 8 a.m. at a home on the 6300 block of Cardiff Street.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was pouring out of the two-story home and flames were seen at the back of the house.

Witnesses said they heard explosions.

There are reports of several injuries, but the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW