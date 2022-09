The fire began in a microwave on the third floor.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire forced the evacuation of hundreds of University of Pennsylvania students from their apartments.

Action News was there at 38th and Chestnut in University City.

Smoke filled the lower floors of a hi-rise, setting the fire alarms around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities did not report any injuries.