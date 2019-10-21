Philadelphia firefighters battling massive blaze at auto body shop in Cobbs Creek

The fire erupted around 10 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South 59th Street.
The view from Chopper 6 showed a building consumed by flames with a large plume of black smoke billowing over the city.
This was the view from Chopper 6 as it approached this morning's 3-alarm fire in Cobbs Creek.— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) October 21, 2019
Just a short time after the fire began several of the building's walls collapsed.
Firefighters could be seen on top of adjacent rowhomes. Some smoke appeared to be rising from those homes.
There was no immediate word on any injuries associated with this blaze, nor on the cause of this fire.