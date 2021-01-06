Health & Fitness

Philadelphia fire leaders work to educate hesitant employees about COVID-19 vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- So far, about half of the Philadelphia fire medics and EMT's who have been offered the COVID-19 vaccine have chosen not to receive it, according to Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

The commissioner said there is now an effort within the department to educate and reassure employees about the safety of the vaccines.

"I have four children at home and for me, I have to take every precaution possible," said EMT Eric Crawford.



Crawford received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday.

Fellow medics and EMT's say it's been stressful since they are among the first to encounter sick patients.

"When you're dealing with that on a daily basis, it opens your eyes a little more to the seriousness of the virus," said Crawford.

Fire department employees have been receiving the vaccine since last week, but the commissioner said most firefighters will be in the next group due to a limited supply and uncertainty about when they'll receive futures deliveries.

"We are having to prioritize and so we're starting off with folks who have the most exposure to COVID," Thiel said.

So far, the commissioner said roughly half of the 200 fire medics and EMT's who have been offered the vaccine have decided not to receive it.

In all, the vaccines will be offered to thousands of people working within the department.

"We hope that over time - as more people are vaccinated and we get more education out there - that more of our members will receive the vaccine, be willing to receive the vaccine," Thiel said.

Some employees are working to encourage minorities, a group that has been more hesitant to get vaccinated.

"Minorities are leery about it and we have the right to be leery about it. Right now this isn't the time, I think. We're in a state of crisis where we need to be vaccinated. Unlike in the past when we were experimented upon, this isn't those times anymore," said firefighter Demetrio Olivieri.

Thiel said that the resources being used to vaccinate those within the department will be shifted to the rest of the community in the coming months.
