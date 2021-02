Final goodbye for Philadelphia firefighter who died from COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friends and family will gather Tuesday to remember a Philadelphia firefighter who died from COVID-19.Firefighter John Evans was a 37-year veteran of the department.Evans worked at Ladder 18 in Nicetown-Tioga for approximately 28 years.Since 2012, he served at Marine Unit 1 as a Fire Boat Pilot.Officials said Evans passed away on February 12 after a tough battle with COVID-19.Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to speak at the funeral Tuesday morning.