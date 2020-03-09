Mild temps kick off last day of Philadelphia Flower Show

Met some awesome @6abc viewers at the Flower Show! pic.twitter.com/p4WEJB3Ojt — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) March 8, 2020

We’re live at the Flower Show this morning! It’s the last day to take it all in! pic.twitter.com/BWLNb6My2f — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) March 8, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunday's mild temperatures kicked off the last Sunday of the Philadelphia Flower Show."Loving, loving, loving this weather," said Bina Mathis from Conshohocken, who said she rode her bike from to the Philadelphia Museum of Art."Everybody's out in this gorgeous weather," said Mathis.Many people were taking advantage of the warm, sunny weather outside by visiting the Art Museum's steps or lining up outside the Rocky Statue to take a picture. Others took their dogs outside to get some fresh air too.A lot of people stopped by the Pennsylvania Convention Center to check out the Flower Show, which was open for the last day Sunday."So far I really love the sailboats, I thought that was gorgeous, and how they made it look like water," said Jill Ottey, visiting from South Windsor, Connecticut.The little ones especially enjoyed interacting with butterflies at Butterfly Live!, a room at the Flower Show where people could hold butterflies and take pictures with them."The kids seem to like it, they walk around, they like the butterflies and looking at all the flowers and stuff," said Joe Paliski, from Haddon Township, New Jersey.