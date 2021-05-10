COVID-19 vaccine

Flyers fans can get COVID vaccine at Wells Fargo Center during season finale

Penn Medicine health care providers will administer the J&J vaccine to ticketed guests and arena employees.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Flyers fans can get COVID-19 vaccine at season finale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers host the New Jersey Devils Monday for their final game of the season, where in addition to shots on goal, there will be shots in arms.

The team is joining up with Penn Medicine to get more people vaccinated.

Health care providers will be on site at the Wells Fargo Center to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for employees and fans as soon as doors open at 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The vaccine site will be set up outside Section 104 in the Southwest Food Hall, located on the arena's Main Concourse.



For health and security reasons, the Flyers say vaccines will only be available to ticketed guests and arena employees.

Everyone who gets their shot will receive a free "I Took My Shot" t-shirt, hand sanitizer and sticker.

But wait, there's more!

All fans who get their vaccine will receive a voucher for two free tickets to a Flyers game next season.

Which means more chances to see Gritty in-person!



More information can be found at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com/TakeYourShot
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiawells fargo centercovid 19 vaccinephiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Pfizer seeks approval for 1st Covid vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News