Katherine Scott hits the ice to preview the new Flyers season

The Flyers open their season Thursday night at home against the New Jersey Devils.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's time to drop the puck!

And Flyers fans are ready to cheer on the team.

Action news reporter Katherine Scott shows us what's new this season.

New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the New Jersey Devils for the season opener.

Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall and went 8-14-4 in Metropolitan Division play last season. The Flyers had a 12.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 30 goals on 239 chances.

New Jersey had a 27-46-9 record overall while going 9-14-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Devils scored 34 power-play goals last season on 225 chances for a 15.1% success rate.