Police find man shot to death inside vehicle at Port Richmond gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, police said.

The deadly gunfire occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday along the 2100 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

Arriving officers found the victim's car next to the gas pumps; its passenger side window was riddled with bullet holes.

The victim was discovered inside the vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are looking through surveillance video to help track down the shooter.
