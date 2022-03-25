shooting

Man shot at Liberty gas station in Kingsessing

Officers say a suspect was seen running away from the scene.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot in the back at Philly gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the back at a gas station in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.

It happened in the parking lot of the Liberty gas station at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police tell Action News the victim was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition.

Officers say a suspect was seen running away from the scene.

They are checking security cameras in hopes of finding the shooter.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootinggas station
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
3 teens involved in shooting after ATM robbery; bullet hits other teen
Dollar store manager kills attempted robber in Philadelphia
Would-be robber killed after smoke shop customer fights back
Miami Beach issued curfew after 2 spring break shootings
TOP STORIES
Dollar store manager kills attempted robber in Philadelphia
3 teens involved in shooting after ATM robbery; bullet hits other teen
'Last month has been hell': Lehigh grad describes surviving in Ukraine
'Nova knocks off Michigan 63-55 to advance to Elite 8
Roll out the red carpet: How to celebrate the Oscars in Philly
Man breaks into off-campus apartments, steals underwear: Police
Skunk stuck in peanut butter jar spotted in Montco
Show More
How did Claude Giroux do in his Panthers debut?
3rd Annual Action News Mornings Awards | Full list of winners
Two Pennsylvania natives receive Oscar nod for 'Don't Look Up'
BAC of suspect in fatal I-95 crash was twice the legal limit: police
Del. officials propose $300 payments to taxpayers to address inflation
More TOP STORIES News