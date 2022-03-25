Man shot at Liberty gas station in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the back at a gas station in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.It happened in the parking lot of the Liberty gas station at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday.Police tell Action News the victim was taken to the hospital.There is no word on his condition.Officers say a suspect was seen running away from the scene.They are checking security cameras in hopes of finding the shooter.