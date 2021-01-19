Nova White, Philadelphia girl reported missing in Amber Alert, found safe

Pictured: Nova and Ronald White

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 1-year-old Philadelphia girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier Tuesday has been found and is safe.

Pennsylvania state police provided the update about Nova White around 2:30 p.m.

No further details were released.

She was believed to be in the company of 32-year-old Ronald White.

State police did not immediately provide any update on whether he has been located.
