PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A vehicle with two children in the backseat was stolen in Strawberry Mansion Saturday evening.The vehicle was taken from the 2400 block of North 33rd Street.Police say there was a 4-year-old and 1-year-old in the backseat at the time of the theft.The 4-year-old was found a few blocks away at North 33rd and Huntington streets.The 1-year-old child has not been found.Police are searching for a neon blue Mitsubishi Mirage.So far, no further details have been released.