Philadelphia documentary highlights 'hope' in face of gun violence crisis

The idea was to use a different lens to look at one of the city's biggest issues: gun violence.

The writer/director of "A Hope that Lights the Way" is Temple alum Kaloni Davis.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Over the past year, the City of Philadelphia took some non-traditional approaches to tackling the gun violence epidemic, including giving grants to grassroots organizations. Its newest approach may be the most creative yet: creating a film.

It's the work of the Mayor's Office of Black Male Engagement, which is in the Office of Public Engagement.

"These groups were marginalized at one point in our country, and it's so powerful that they're being centered in this space," said Eric Westbrook, director of the Office of Black Male Engagement.

Westbrook wanted to reach beyond that space in City Hall though.

"I was like, 'Hey, I think we should do a documentary,'" he said.

"A gun violence epidemic that is taking a lot of their friends, their cousins, their family members," said Jeanette Bavwidinsi, director of the Mayor's Office of Youth Engagement.

The documentary is called "A Hope that Lights the Way." It premiered in July.

The message of the film is two-fold: to feature organizations that are working to end gun violence and to re-tell the story of Black men and boys in Philadelphia.

The film highlights not just the gun violence problem but organizations working on a solution.

"These groups that were doing amazing work. That before we started this project, we did not know about," said Westbrook.

They are groups like the one started by rapper turned nonprofit founder, Emmanuel Clark, better known as Manny 215, who is featured in the documentary. He founded the What I Wish I Knew Foundation.

"The babies are born into the world that we create based off the decisions we make today," he said of his mission to turn the tide and make life better for younger generations.

The film's writer/director is Temple alum Kaloni Davis. He was passionate about the film's mission to also change the way society sees Black men and boys.

"(I want this film) to humanize these Black men and to explain why this (violence) is happening," he said. "It's not that we're coming out of the house wild animals ready to hurt somebody. Most of them are in survival mode."

The city's Operations Transformation Fund provided a $340,000 grant to make the film possible. The premiere, which happened on July 28 at The Franklin Institute, brought the audience to tears.

"There wasn't a dry eye in the theatre," said Westbrook.

"I want to watch it again," said Clark. "I can't wait till the next one."

The hope is that the film, which lets young Black men see themselves, will change how they see everything including each other.

"I think it's harder to commit an act of violence against someone who looks like you when you value yourself," said Davis. "It's harder to pull that trigger."

There will be several more free public screenings of "A Hope that Lights the Way." For more information, including how to register for a screening, click here.