New initiative hopes to deter gun violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local pastors and community advocates announced a new initiative on Wednesday that is aimed at deterring the ongoing gun violence on Philadelphia streets.

Men and women will be stationed on street corners and various corridors at night during the entire month of June.

Their goal is to connect individuals with opportunities and alternatives to violence.

The program previously focused on neighborhoods in Tioga-Nicetown, Northwest Philadelphia and North Philadelphia.

The volunteers will now expand their efforts to include neighborhoods in West and Southwest Philadelphia.

