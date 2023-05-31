  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

New initiative hopes to deter gun violence in Philadelphia

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 5:21PM
New initiative hopes to deter gun violence in Philadelphia
EMBED <>More Videos

Men and women will be stationed on street corners and various corridors at night during the entire month of June.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local pastors and community advocates announced a new initiative on Wednesday that is aimed at deterring the ongoing gun violence on Philadelphia streets.

Men and women will be stationed on street corners and various corridors at night during the entire month of June.

Their goal is to connect individuals with opportunities and alternatives to violence.

The program previously focused on neighborhoods in Tioga-Nicetown, Northwest Philadelphia and North Philadelphia.

The volunteers will now expand their efforts to include neighborhoods in West and Southwest Philadelphia.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW