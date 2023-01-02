New year begins with multiple shootings in Philadelphia, one fatality

The victims include an 87-year old-woman who was struck in the shoulder by celebratory gunfire.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The new year has started off as a violent one so far in the city of Philadelphia.

A total of 13 people have shot since the clock struck midnight, including an 87-year old-woman who was struck in the shoulder in Port Richmond by celebratory gunfire.

That shooting took place around 12:15 a.m.

Also on Sunday, two teens were shot in Kensington.

The victims, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, were wounded on North 3rd Street.

Both are hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the year's first fatal shooting came just after 2 p.m. in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

Two men were shot in the 3000 block of Clifford Street.

One of those victims, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

