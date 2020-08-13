Education

6abc Town Hall: Guns and violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc will be hosting a town hall discussion on gun violence in Philadelphia, and we want to hear from you.

The town hall can be seen on Sunday, September 13 at 9:30 a.m. on 6abc, 6abc.com and the 6abc apps.

Anchor Sharrie Williams moderates a discussion with public officials and members from law enforcement, as well as community leaders and influencers.

We will also include questions from our viewers.

Please submit your question below:

