Neighborhoods across Philadelphia celebrate Halloween, Phillies success

As parents took their kids trick-or-treating, many were buzzing with excitement about the World Series.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighborhoods across Philadelphia celebrated Halloween with street festivals on Saturday. As thousands of people walked the streets dressed up, one costume did seem to run supreme - a Philadelphia Phillie!

Main Street in Manayunk was the place to be Saturday for families who love Halloween. Businesses up and down the block put out candy for trick-or-treaters.

"It's really good to get in touch with all the merchants on the street as well and see everybody's creativity come out with their costumes and their decor," said Caitlin Marsilii, the events coordinator for Manayunk Development Corporation.

As parents took their kids trick-or-treating, many were buzzing with excitement of their own about the World Series.

"Tonight is going to be about me and the Phillies. That's our relationship, is me and the Phillies but it's a great day, great week, and I'm very excited," said Kevin Bane from Roxborough.

Even more Phillies lovers found their way to Center City where the Midtown Village Fall Festival came back for the first time since 2019.

"We kept having to postpone because of health regulations but we're all here and very excited today and the weather is cooperating wonderfully it's such a beautiful fall day," said Fergie Carey, the owner of Fergie's Pub.

An expected 20,000 were treated to live music, food, and art vendors, a big boost for businesses downtown.

"We're alive, we're back out and positive and of course the Phillies really help too," said Carey.

On East Passyunk Avenue, more than 50 vendors shut down the street for a fall fest of their own where costumes were encouraged, there was plenty of trick-or-treating for the kids and a lot of vendors were cashing in on the Phillies' success.

"That game was wild. It took so long but I'm very excited for them to come back because the streets are going to be insane," said Jenna Keurzi, the curator of a candle business called Dumpster Fires for You.

Vendors and shoppers alike were excited for big outdoor events like these where the whole community could get involved.

"Being able to be in the community and see the people who bought online for so long is magic," said Keurzi.