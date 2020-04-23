Philadelphia hit-and-run victim must recover alone due to hospital restrictions amid pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a hit-and-run victim wants to thank the doctors and nurses who are currently caring for their loved one, especially since they can't physically be there due to COVID-19 visitation restrictions.Surveillance video shows the impact that critically injured 21-year-old Emily Ocelus on April 17 in North Philadelphia.She was crossing the street, near 17th and Diamond streets, at about 10: 30 p.m., when a stolen SUV crashed into a car that struck her."They basically said her whole lower body is shattered," said her aunt, Jennifer Kidwell.Kidwell says Ocelus, a student at Temple, is up for a fight to walk again."Today is her third surgery and they're going to put rods in her legs. She has had many steps to this point, blood transfusions," said Kidwell.The painful part, no one can be by her side because of strict hospital visitation rules to stop the spread of COVID-19."We're just heartbroken that when this happened, we haven't been able to be there to hold her hand and tell her it's okay," said Kidwell.FaceTime is the family's only connection.Before Ocelus' mother could drop her cellphone off at the hospital, the doctors and nurses selflessly offered their own devices to help."We really wanted to offer our gratitude to people that are taking care of my niece," said Kidwell.Police are still looking for the driver of the stolen SUV, who was able to run from the crash.