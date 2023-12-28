WATCH LIVE

Police looking for red vehicle in connection to hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Fairhill section

Thursday, December 28, 2023 12:56PM
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for help identifying a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Fairhill section Wednesday that left a man critically injured.

Police released video of a red SUV they believe was involved in the hit-and-run that happened around 3 a.m. in the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue. Investigators say the red vehicle is a Cadillac or GMC.

Investigators also say the victim was lying in the middle of the roadway when he was hit.

That person was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle was last seen going west on Lehigh Avenue from 7th Street.

