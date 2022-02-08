New details on 2 hit-and-runs in Philadelphia on the same night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police held a news conference on Tuesday to update two separate deadly hit-and-run crash investigations.Both of the fatal incidents happened on the same night.Newly released surveillance video showed the car that police believe struck and killed a 47-year-old woman in the 2700 block of Island Avenue back on January 21.In two separate videos the striking vehicle, thought to be an older model Honda Civic, can be seen with damage to the hood and part of the windshield.The victim was found in the grass median by a person who was passing by.Just hours later, around 11:30 p.m., investigators say the driver of a 2006 Red Chevy Impala struck and killed 50-year-old Desiree Charmaine Whitehead Jainlett, who'd just stepped off a bus.That car then crossed the median at Broad and Allegheny, with the victim still on the hood.Several occupants of the Impala then got out and ran, including the driver who left the car behind.If you have any information on either crime contact Philadelphia police.